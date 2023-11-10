Nicki Minaj Defines Bold Fashion On Vogue's Cover For It's December 2023 Issue, Poses With 'Papa Bear'

Nicki Minaj showcases bold fashion on the Vogue cover for December isuue

Popular rapper and global icon Nicki Minaj will be on Vogue magazine's cover in their December 2023 issue. The star in the cover shoot is seen slaying in glamorous outfits, making bold fashion choices one after the other. The very first picture of Vogue announcing the news of the cover shoot was with Nicki's baby boy, whom she fondly refers to as "Papa Bear". The Instagram caption read, "Nicki Minaj-as the Barbz, her fierce fan army, know well-contains multitudes, and it would be facile to suggest that the 40-year-old rapper, who gave birth to a son amid the isolative unease of the pandemic, has retired that old pugilist. Minaj has not publicly revealed the name of her son, whom she prefers to call Papa Bear." So now, if I find myself trying to control it all, I try to remember what's really important. I look in my son's face, and my whole soul lights up. He has no clue how nerve-racking it's been for me to be a mother and an artist," shares the star. For Vogue's December Issue, @nickiminaj opens up about her highly anticipated new project; giving birth to her son amid the isolative unease of the pandemic; and feeling at peace with her body; something that encourages other women, too. The adorable picture of her in a dull pink coat wrapping her little one received many comments of love and support. While some commented, "This picture is so heartwarming", someone else wrote, "She will always be the momment." Another comment read, "Mama Minaj."

In one of the pictures, Nicki Minaj wore an oversized pantsuit showcasing formal fashion as stunning and chic. The full-sleeved, pinstriped pantsuit in a dark colour palette had an absolute glam about it. She accessorised the look with oversized metallic earrings and a pair of pointed black heels.

In another picture, Nicki Minaj wore an exquisite Alexander McQueen gown in black. The strapless gown had intricate belt embellishments, with a fitted bodice and a ruffled flare at the hemline. Leaving her hair loose in a sleek manner, Nicki's glam makeup was on point.

Wearing her bold, brazen personality was Nicki Minaj in this exceptional in a deep red bodysuit. The star wore a full-sleeved knitwear with a turtleneck detailing, a fitted bodice, and a pair of black stockings below. A pair of stud earrings and glamorous makeup completed Nicki's daring look.

With a stylish preamble to her personal story to be revealed in Vogue's upcoming issue, Nicki Minaj has done a stellar job of leaving her fans wanting more.

