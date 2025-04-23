Mouni Roy Picks A Pretty Pastel Pink Schiffli Skirt Set For An Outdoorsy Look

Mouni Roy looked like a total stunner came to aceing her Earth Day ready look. The Naagin actress was seen posing in the great outdoors while wearing a rather dreamy pastel pink schiffli skirt set that made heads turn. What's more, she made sure to add a bit of glam to her look as per her repute while celebrating perched near the Earth and waters alike.

Mouni Roy looked like a million bucks as she dressed pretty to celebrate Earth Day 2025. The 39-year-old actress picked a pastel pink schiffli co-ord set for the occasion wearing a high waist maxi skirt that she teamed with a super cropped bralette top with sleeveless broad strap details and a zip closure.

Mouni went for a sans accessories moment to look as demure as she could be and let her outfit do all the talking.

Mouni's hair was styled into voluminous salon style waves that worked as the ideal crowning glory to her look. Her makeup game featured her dewy complexion, arched face framing brows, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a wash of blue-toned pink blush swept across the apples of her cheeks to give her a youthful look, and a muted petal pink lip colour that lent the perfect finishing touch of glam.

Mouni Roy's dreamy waterside avatar was everything that a girl's sartorial dreams are made of.

