Mouni Roy Exudes Traditional Elegance In A Black And Gold Ajrakh <I>Lehenga</I> Set

Mouni Roy never leaves a moment to leave us stunned with her impeccable style and fashion. The star turned showstopper for designer Nitya Bajaj in her black and gold ajrakh lehenga. The star walked the ramp exuding grace and confidence and owned every moment like the diva she was.

For her showstopper look at Nitya Bajaj's show, Mouni donned a black ajrakh lehenga set. The lehenga came with a black ajrakh skirt that came with traditional motifs in hues of red, blue and gold. The hemline of the skirt came with a dainty gold trim that complemented the design of the skirt. The skirt was paired with a short-sleeved ajrakh blouse. The blouse featured came with a sweetheart neckline and matching patterns. The blouse on the sleeves was perfectly adorned with gold and pearl latkans.

The lehenga set came with a matching black dupatta that also had ajrakh designs and gold trim details. For the accessories, Mouni sported a statement gold maangteeka. Mouni went for a subtle flawless makeup look, with lots of blush and highlighter, a dark shade on her eyelids, mascara on the lashes, winged liner, contoured cheeks and matte pink shades. The star completed her look by styling her hair in soft waves and leaving them all open.