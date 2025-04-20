Mouni Roy Is A Complete Vision In An Off-Shoulder White Gown

Mouni Roy yet again proves that she can ace any outfit with utmost perfection and grace. From sarees to Western style, Mouni dons every look with an ounce of perfection.

Recently, the star posted a series of pictures looking beautiful in an off-shoulder gown. The star opted for an off-white gown from Lioness, looking stunning as ever.

Her outfit came with a fitted bodice with draped off-shoulder detailing and a pleated skirt that created a dreamy silhouette. The body-hugging fit till the bodice that was swiftly transitioned into a flowy hem added extra drama to her look. Letting the outfit talk, Mouni ditched any accessories and went with a minimal look. For her makeup, she kept it neutral and minimal with a glowing base, muted rose lips, a gentle sweep of blush topped with highlighter, brown eyelids, classic eyeliner, wispy lashes, and neatly done brows. The star completed her look by styling her tresses in soft curls and letting them all cascade down her shoulders.