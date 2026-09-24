Miss Universe Jamaica Sues Pageant Over 2025 Stage Fall, Alleges Negligence And Emotional Distress

Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry participated in the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok when she fell from the stage while walking the runway. The video of her falling off the stage sparked concern among fans and made headlines.

Almost a year after the incident, Gabrielle Henry has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Miss Universe Organization and its parent companies, JKN Legacy Inc. and Legacy Holding Group USA.

Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry's Lawsuit Against Miss Universe Organization

Henry filed the lawsuit on September 21 in Delaware Superior Court with five claims: negligent hiring, retention, and supervision; negligence; negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress; and premises liability.

In the complaint, she alleged that she was following every step of the previously choreographed walk on November 19, 2025, when she suddenly fell five feet through an "unmarked and uncovered opening in the stage."

The cavity allegedly contained both concrete and lighting equipment. The beauty pageant contestant also claimed that the lighting directed at her face was so intense during the walk that it impaired her visibility and caused her to fall off the stage.

She further alleged that other contestants had also complained about the lighting and that, after her fall, it was modified by adding bright white lights to illuminate the edge of the stage.

The suit also claims that the Miss Universe Organization and the other defendants acted in a "wanton, reckless, and consciously indifferent manner" toward the safety of the petitioner and other contestants.

Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry's Injuries And Trauma

Calling the fall the "most traumatic moment" of her life, Gabrielle Henry claimed that the media coverage generated by the incident caused and continues to cause "severe emotional distress, distinct from and in addition to the distress arising from her physical injuries."

At the time of the pageant, Henry was a practising ophthalmologist, but she alleges that her injuries left her unable to resume her medical residency after being released from the hospital. She further claims to have continuously suffered neurological and cognitive symptoms, for which she still requires ongoing care, rehabilitation, and follow-up treatment.

However, the Miss Universe Organization told PEOPLE, "The Organization has not been served with, nor has it received, any lawsuit, claim, demand letter, or subpoena from Ms. Henry or anyone acting on her behalf. We are therefore not in a position to comment on claims we have not seen."

The statement further added that responsibility for the production, including the venue, stage, and on-site safety, rested with the host and production entities, MGI and Miss Universe Thailand, under the direction of Mr Nawat Itsaragrisil.

"When those parties failed to cover Ms. Henry's hospital expenses and left her unattended, the Miss Universe Organization stepped in and paid them, despite having no obligation to do so," the organization said.

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