Mandira Bedi's Secret To A Strong Core At 54? This 6-Exercise Ab Routine

When it comes to fitness inspiration, Mandira Bedi has consistently raised the bar. Whether she is powering through intense strength-training sessions or acing yoga poses, the actress has long championed the importance of staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Even in her 50s, Mandira Bedi continues to motivate fans with her discipline, consistency and practical approach to exercise. She recently shared a video of herself performing a quick yet challenging ab routine on Instagram.

Mandira Bedi's ab routine

Seated Russian Twist

This is a popular core exercise that works on your obliques, rectus abdominis and deep stabilising muscles to build rotational power and trunk stability.

Toe Touches

A bodyweight core exercise that directly targets and strengthens the upper rectus abdominis muscle. This movement also promotes lower-body flexibility by requiring you to actively hold your hamstring muscles in an extended position.

Slow Bicycle

This exercise builds deep core endurance and rotational strength by targeting the rectus abdominis and obliques. It is highly effective for improving trunk stability while simultaneously stabilising the hips.

Dead Bug

The Dead Bug exercise is beneficial for the deep transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis and lower back muscles. Moving opposite limbs while keeping the lower back flat against the floor teaches you to stabilise your spine during movement.

Double Crunch

Recommended for advanced-level enthusiasts, this core exercise simultaneously works on your upper and lower rectus abdominis by bringing the torso and hips together. This efficient movement requires high core control to prevent momentum, making it highly effective for building overall midsection strength.

Leg Raises

Leg Raises primarily strengthen the lower rectus abdominis, hip flexors, and deep stabilising muscles. Raising and lowering the legs from a flat position challenges your core to maintain pelvic stability against the heavy leverage of your limbs.