Malaika Arora's No Equipment Ab Workout Is All You Need To Tackle Stubborn Belly Fat

When it comes to fitness inspiration, Malaika Arora is always a step ahead. Known for her dedication to yoga and functional workouts, the actress and wellness icon has once again served up some much-needed motivation for anyone struggling with stubborn belly fat. In a new Instagram video, she broke down a quick yet impactful ab routine that requires nothing more than a yoga mat and your willpower.

Her caption summed it up perfectly, "Strong core, zero equipment - just your mat and these exercises".

Why Malaika's Core Routine Matters

Many people find the midsection the hardest area to tone despite consistent workouts and diet. Malaika's routine is designed specifically to fire up the abs from all angles while also improving core stability. Best part? These moves don't need fancy equipment, making them accessible for at-home practice.

The four crunch variations she recommends:

1. Knee to elbow crunch

Start by lying flat on your mat. As you lift your upper body into a crunch, simultaneously bring your knees toward your chest and drive your elbows forward, aiming to meet at the center. Repeat 12 to 15 reps for 3 sets to target the lower abdomen.

2. Boat pose crunch

Balance is key here. Form a V-shape by lifting your torso and legs while extending your arms parallel to your shins. Hug your knees in toward your chest and try to extend back out as much as possible. Perform 12 to 15 reps across 3 sets for strong obliques.

3. Ankle tuck crunch

Lie flat and extend both arms overhead. As you crunch upward, bring your knees toward your chest while reaching forward to tap your ankles. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps to sculpt your midsection.

4. V-sit hold

For the final move, lie on your back, then raise your torso and legs simultaneously, forming a V. Extend your arms straight alongside your legs and hold the position. Malaika advises holding this for 12 to 15 counts, repeated over 3 sets, to engage the entire core.

Malaika has always championed the idea that core strength goes beyond appearance. With these four moves, she offers a no-fuss way to fire up your abs and push through that stubborn belly fat.

