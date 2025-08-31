Malaika Arora Aces Handstand In New Workout Video, Here's Why This Exercise Is A Must-Try

Malaika Arora continues to inspire fans with her workout videos. The actress' love for health and fitness is also evident in her social media feed. She consistently showcases her unwavering commitment to staying fit through gym sessions and yoga.

In her latest Instagram post, Malaika was seen attempting a handstand with the help of an instructor. Her determination paid off as she went from struggling with handstands to nailing the move with practice and perseverance. The side note read, "Falling, balancing, rising again—that's the practice. Handstand."

Handstands offer numerous physical benefits, such as increased upper body and core strength, improved balance and coordination, and enhanced body awareness. Mentally, they can reduce stress and anxiety, foster resilience and cultivate a sense of fun and empowerment. Handstands also promote better blood circulation and support bone health as a weight-bearing exercise.

See the video here:

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared an exercise to sculpt apple hips. To tone the thighs while losing fat, the actress suggested incorporating dumbbell squats into your workout routine. This compound exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the hamstrings, glutes, quads, and calves. In the video, Malaika demonstrated the exercise and recommended 30 sets of 15 reps. In the caption, she wrote, "Sculpted simplicity."

Before that, Malaika Arora highlighted an exercise to sculpt your lower abs. In the video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen lying on a mat as she lifted her legs in sync and moved them up and down. She recommended doing the exercise twice for 30 sets. Malaika captioned the post, "Your core is your power center—train it like it matters. Try it out."

Malaika Arora's workout videos inspire her fans to lead a healthy life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.