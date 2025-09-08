Malaika Arora "Turns Discipline Into Effort" With Yoga Belt Poses: 5 Reasons To Try It

If you follow Malaika Arora on Instagram, you would know that the actress swears by yoga for fitness. She often inspires her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle by engaging in regular workouts and following a nutritious diet. Recently, the 51-year-old shared another yoga variation on social media that she executed flawlessly.
In the video, Malaika Arora was seen performing yoga belt poses. This form of yoga refers to the practice of using a non-stretchy yoga belt (or strap) that helps you perform several types of asanas. Malaika Arora, dressed in a neon athlesiure, carried out a standing hamstring stretch with the belt. She put her feet on the belt and kept a block in between the gap. Next, the fitness enthusiast twisted the straps around both her hands and performed a set of bent-over row exercises.
Throughout the physical activity, Malaika Arora took a few measured breaths, showcasing impeccable grit and stamina. Her side note read, "Discipline turns effort into ease".
Like Malaika Arora, here are five reasons why you should also incorporate yoga belt exercises in your workout routine.
- Improves flexibility: Much like any yoga asana, yoga belt poses also improves flexibility by promoting deeper stretches without straining. Looping the belt around your feet helps lengthen the spine, ensuring better alignment and gently coaxing your muscles to open up over time.
- Builds strength: Since yoga belt poses is a type of resistance training, it engages the muscles more actively, especially your core, shoulders and arms. Through this, you can develop both stability and endurance.
- Reduces Changes Of Injury: Yoga belt poses is a boon for people suffering from mobility issues, injuries or stiffness. It reduces strain, offering a gradual restoration in mobility and preventing the risk of further injuries.
- Promotes Relaxation: This type of yoga is not just about stretching your muscles but creating a sense of support that allows the body to relax. Muscular tension is released, fostering deeper relaxation and ultimately keeping body aches at bay.
- Boosts Confidence: Last but not least, yoga belt poses boosts confidence, as when you can't reach, bind or hold a pose, the belt acts as a medium for you to experience the posture in its full form.
