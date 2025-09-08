Malaika Arora "Turns Discipline Into Effort" With Yoga Belt Poses: 5 Reasons To Try It

If you follow Malaika Arora on Instagram, you would know that the actress swears by yoga for fitness. She often inspires her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle by engaging in regular workouts and following a nutritious diet. Recently, the 51-year-old shared another yoga variation on social media that she executed flawlessly.

In the video, Malaika Arora was seen performing yoga belt poses. This form of yoga refers to the practice of using a non-stretchy yoga belt (or strap) that helps you perform several types of asanas. Malaika Arora, dressed in a neon athlesiure, carried out a standing hamstring stretch with the belt. She put her feet on the belt and kept a block in between the gap. Next, the fitness enthusiast twisted the straps around both her hands and performed a set of bent-over row exercises.

Throughout the physical activity, Malaika Arora took a few measured breaths, showcasing impeccable grit and stamina. Her side note read, "Discipline turns effort into ease".

Malaika Arora's yoga routine is a lesson in fitness. Photo: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial

Like Malaika Arora, here are five reasons why you should also incorporate yoga belt exercises in your workout routine.