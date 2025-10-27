Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Channels Her Inner Princess In Custom Manish Malhotra

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is well-known for playing the role of Devi in Netflix's Never Have I Ever. With 6 million followers on her Instagram, the Indian-origin Hollywood actor is also a fashionista who keeps inspiring her fans with her desi, comfy, and glamorous picks.

From wearing saree and traditional Indian attire on the show, as well as, public events to serving us looks in customs tailored by renowned designers, Ramakrishnan's Instagram grid is no less than a style catalogue that you can never get tired of scrolling.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan In Custom Manish Malhotra

Recently, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan turned heads when she appeared for Vogue World: Hollywood runway. The Never Have I Ever actor channelled her inner princess in Manish Malhotra couture.

The golden dress not only brought South Asian textile heritage into the limelight, but it was an impeccable blend of traditional and Western styles.

It was created from archival gold brocade featuring metallic floral motifs. The tea-length skin was a modern take on traditional lehengas, and the veil was a representation of a ghunghat. Off-the-shoulder draped sleeves seamlessly merged into the veil tucked into her hairdo.

The skirt also featured a bustle (a puffy rear), quite prominent in European gowns in the 19th century. The actor completed the look with monochrome makeup in brown hues and a pair of vanilla-hued footwear.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan posed with Manish Malhotra. Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Work

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be next seen in Best Of The Best, a Netflix comedy starring Hasan Minhaj and Priyanka Jedia. She had played voice roles in My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Turning Red, and My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale.

