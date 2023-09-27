Like Jennifer Lawrence And Charlize Theron, The White Shirt Is A Celebrity Fall Style Staple

Celebrity style at Paris Fashion Week (Images Credit: AFP)

They call September fashion's favourite month for good reason. While magazines release their most awaited edition of the year during the start of fall, fashion week strides through every chic corner of the world. After New York and Milan, Paris Fashion Week is underway. For the Dior Summer Spring 2024 showcase, global ambassadors and celebrities like Robert Pattinson and Jisoo were in attendance, sitting stylishly at FROW. We also caught a rare sighting of Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence at the event, whose outfit made quite the splash for its understated chicness.

Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit: AFP

Jennifer Lawrence sported a white collared shirt with sleeves cuffed until her elbow and buttons left open down the front. She paired it with a pair of black bottoms worn high on her waist and matching closed toe heels. For accessories, Jennifer wore a silver wrist watch and gold hoop earrings. Her glamourous makeup comprised of bronze toned eyes with contoured cheeks and glossy brown lips. Her honey hued long locks were styled in large curls and swept to the side.

Charlize Theron at Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit: AFP

Also at the same event was Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, coincidentally wearing a similar silhouette. Charlize wore a cutwork beige beaded skirt with black bottoms and a bodice beneath it. Over it, she layered a white shirt having cuffed sleeves and a completely buttoned front. She paired it with a black Dior clutch and sandals in the same shade.

Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit: AFP

We've always known white shirts to be one of the foremost fashion staples for daily wear. Whether under a blazer or tucked in a pair of shorts, with sneakers or heels, it pairs well with almost all other pieces of clothing. So to see both Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron bring theirs out for a celebrity A-list party was enough of assurance that this style necessity isn't going anywhere.

Both Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron are all the proof you need to pull out your white shirt this season.

