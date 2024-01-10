Like Disha Patani, Dance The Calories Away In The Most Enjoyable Way Of Exercising Possible

Disha's Video Proves That Dance Is A Fun Exercise To Add To Your Fitness Routine

Disha Patani's rigorous workouts and fitness routines need absolutely no introduction. The actress is one of the Bollywood divas who is a fitness enthusiast and often graces our Instagram feeds with various forms of exercise. From martial arts to kickboxing, the diva has done it all. In a recent video, the actress was captured dancing to the beat. Her dance moves made us want to include the fun workout in our fitness routine too.

Dance, as a form of exercise, is a fun way to burn some calories. Including dance moves in your fitness routine ensures you are entertained while you perform this cardio-vascular workout. The benefits of dancing include improved stamina, better coordination, flexibility and agility as well as improved muscle strength. Dancing also enables weight management in an enjoyable manner.

Before that, Disha Patani shared a kickboxing video on her social media profile. The actress was seen aceing the workout style where she raised her leg high and swiftly kicked the punching bag repeatedly.

Kickboxing is a form of martial art and it includes kicking, punching, and foot exercises. The benefits of kickboxing include burning full-body fats, building strength, improving coordination, agility and flexibility. Including this workout to your fitness routine is also a fun way to exercise.

