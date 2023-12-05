Disha Patani's Intense Deadlifting Workout Will Lend Fitness Motivation To Power Through The Week

Disha Patani's fitness game is in a league of her own. Her strong and sculpted body is no joke and indeed, it takes a consciously consistent routine for one to hit the bar higher. Her commitment toward her fitness regimen is worth taking inspiration from. Her enviable physique is the result of a non-negotiable routine. The actress loves to keep her fitness fam updated with her workout routine and recently, she gave us the much-needed weekday inspiration to hit the gym. She posted a video of her hardcore workout routine that seemed like a perfect balance of strength training. In the video, Disha performed a high-intensity weightlifting routine. She started off with a variation of back squats where she used heavy weights to strengthen her glutes and thigh muscles. It seemed like a killer leg day for her as she did a deadlift. It helps in building stronger thigh muscles. Her routine had another variation of squats called dumbbell squats where she used one heavy weight while she performed the exercise. She further did a glute bridge using a barbell. This workout helps in strengthening the glutes and the thighs, thereby improving overall muscles.

Right ahead of the holiday season, Disha is giving us the much-needed inspiration to be prepped for guilt-free indulgence. Previously, the actress posted another video where she boxed to upgrade her fitness regimen. She posted a video and captioned it, "Tryna earn my holiday sweets". Well, we couldn't agree more. What better than boxing for a good workout! She targeted her arms with it and indeed, her session looked intense.

Disha Patani's fitness game is only getting better.