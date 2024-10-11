Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Shriya Saran's Show-Stopping Style Moment For Payal Singhal Was Served In A <i>Mughal</i> Era Ivory And Gold <i>Anarkali</i>

South Indian actress Shriya Saran made hearts stop for a minute at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in partnership with FDCI when she turned showstopper for designer Payal Singhal. The designer's 25 year celebratory showcase, Tazhib refers to the Arabic art of gilding. Shriya quite literally made a show-stopping appearance dressed in an ivory and gold anarkali for the showcase while breaking into an Umrao Jaan-inspired Kathak dance to the beats of the song In Aakhon Ki Masti.

Shriya Saran looked like a regal beauty wearing an ivory organza anarkali kurta and churidar set embellished with the most exquisite gold sequins all over. But that is not all; the anarkali's ghera featured maximalist solitaire studs that formed the kalis of the skirt which added both volume and magic to the look. The same solitaire diamonds were embroidered on the hemline. The upper bodice of the garment was decorated with gold floral embroidery on the chest area that had a plunging neckline and dreamy organza sleeves with floral old gold sequin patterns. The churidar that went with the anarkali kurta was also decorated old gold and diamond stone embellishment near the gathered ankles.

The designer went all out while adorning Shriya with mesmerising jewels that had a vintage look featuring a pearl and gold choker, matching jhumkas and an eye-catching maang tikka. Apart from this, strings of beaded gold ghungroos were wrapped around Shriya's wrist on top of her anarkali sleeves.

On the hair and makeup front, Shriya's tresses were secured in a centre-parted sleek braid with gold gota-patti work wound around it to add the wow-factor. As for her makeup look, Shriya carried off bronzed glam with beaming skin, arched brows, grey and gold smokey eye makeup, lots of blush and highlighter on her cheeks, and a rose-toned lip colour to add the finishing touches of a bygone Mughal era-inspired glam to the look.

A showstopper walk was too mainstream for Shriya Saran, so she danced instead in an ivory and gold Payal Singhal anarakali.

