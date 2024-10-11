Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Manu Bhaker Went From Shooter To Showstopper In A Chic Black Dress And Neon Cardigan

Indian sport shooter and Olympian Manu Bhaker made heads turn when she swapped her shooting sneakers for showstopper shoes at the Marks & Spencer showcase at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. The 22-year-old athlete, who brought India two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, sported a chic autumn-ready ensemble from Marks & Spencer's latest line. Manu proved to the audience that she is not just perfect at delivering winning shots but also, winning looks.

Manu Bhaker was dressed in a black sleeveless midi dress that had a body hugging fit. The upper bodice of the dress featured a crewneck design that flowed into a slight balloon fit on the waistline. However waist downward, the dress had a pencil fit and enveloped Manu like a glove. The dress was layered with a ribbed, full sleeve neon hued jumper that was wrapped like cover up over the Olympian's shoulders to add a retro touch to the look.

Manu found the right accessories in a pair of black pump heels, dainty silver bracelets and silver hoop earrings to add a chic element her look.

On the hair and makeup front, Manu wore her black tresses behind her shoulder in an open centre-parted look with the front fringe pinned back and the rest left open. This was very reminiscent of Karisma Kapoor's 90s hairdo from her stint in the movie Hero No. 1. As for her makeup of the day, Manu wore a dewy makeup look with defined brows, smokey eye makeup, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a touch of contour and blush on her cheeks and a nude-mauve lip colour to add the final touch to the look.

Trust Manu Bhaker to deliver a winning shot at Lakme Fashion Week in a sharp black faux leather dress and a neon jumper for Marks & Spencer.

