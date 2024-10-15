Sobhita Dhulipala On Her Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI <i>Lehenga</i> For Punit Balana: "You Have To Treat Clothing As A Canvas"

One of the most extravagant fashion events, the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI kicked off on October 9 in New Delhi. Many acclaimed designers left no stone unturned to display their stunning collections. Celebrities took over the ramp walking with grace and poise in opulent silhouettes crafted with perfection by the top names in the style industry. Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her exquisite wardrobe choices was one of the attendees. She turned heads in a stunning lehenga set by Punit Balana, once again cementing her position as the "it girl" in the style sphere. Post-event, Sobhita Dhulipala shared details about her ensemble and revealed some sartorial anecdotes in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Vaishali Kohli.

Sobhita Dhulipala Decodes Her Outfit

Sobhita Dhulipala “felt like a million bucks” in the Punit Balana lehenga. Wine-toned in colour, the ethnic number was doused with golden sequins. Sobhita revealed that she enjoys “wearing Indian silhouettes” and the lehenga stood as a testament to this fact. Breaking down her look she said, “This lehenga is made of metallic tissue. Punit's collection is inspired by the Chawri Bazar of Jaipur and he has used fabric from Benaras, the textile is also from Benaras.”

Sobhita Dhulipala On What Was Special About The Lehenga

According to Sobhita Dhulipala, the glittery lehenga weaved vintage charm with a modern elegance that she “enjoyed” a lot. “The most interesting, relatable and exciting part is the fact that these are timeless but also there is a daring, modern twist. It's not your hardcore, conventional, novelty kind of Indian look. So, it's a nice break, I enjoy that,” she said.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Personal Style Statement

Sobhita Dhulipala's personal style statement dresses up as per her personality. Her stylist friends have given her the moniker of a “clothes horse”. She said, “You have your own language and want to dress as per that. But at the same time, you have to treat clothing as a canvas and be able to surrender to it, own it and you speak that language. That's a joy for me.”

Indian/Western— What Sobhita Dhulipala Likes To Wear On A Regular Day

For Sobhita Dhulipala wearing Indian outfits is her “high”. However, she believes that Indian attire is simply not restricted to ethnic styles, it is more like a “mixed bag”. “When you say Indian we tend to think only of ethnic styles but we have an incredible textile history and design history. There are so many brands that do beautiful prep. So, when you say Indian I don't think only sarees, I don't think only lehengas or salwar suits. I think denim, I think tailoring. To wear Indian is I think my high,” she said.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Fitness Tip

Despite being fit and fab, Sobhita Dhulipala disclosed that she is a big-time foodie, especially desserts. “I am no one to preach on fitness. I'm one to enjoy my food and desserts. So I'm not the one to give advice on this,” she said.

