Sobhita Dhulipala Looked Like An Ethnic Wonder In A Beautiful Embellished <i>Lehenga</i>

Lakme Fashion Week is back with its another round of best fashion. With designers putting their latest designs on display, the week is a fashion fiesta. Celebrities owning the ramp in form flattering outfits is a given and this time it was Sobhita Dhulipala who walked the ramp for designer Punit Balana. It is safe to say that Sobhita Dhulipala has established herself as fashion's it girl. Her showstopper style is always a treat and yet again, it was a fashion affair as the actress strutted through the ramp in a Punit Balana look. The actress looked nothing short of stunning in the bright hues of the festive season. She turned to a gorgeous festive lehenga that came with gold-toned details and purple piping for that pop of colour. With her signature glam, matte lip and winged eyeliner, the actress took the classic route to complete her look. Trust Sobhita Dhulipala to make heads turn with her statement-making style

Every time Sobhita Dhulipala takes over the ramp, her effortless charm and fashion game never fails to impress. Previously, the actress turned muse to designer Rimzim Dadu at FDCI India Couture Week. She owned the runway looking her stylish best in a chic structured bralette and fringe-detailed midi skirt. Her look was all about subtle glam with diamond and emerald jewels. Winged eyeliner, nude lips and pulled back tresses were perfect to complete her showstopper look.

