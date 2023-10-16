Rajkumar Rao, Harbhajan Singh To Vijay Varma, These Male Showstoppers Conquered The Lakme Fashion Week 2023 Catwalk

Rajkumar To Vijay Were Male Showstoppers That Caught Eyes On The Catwalk

FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week has been an absolute delight for all fashion enthusiasts as they have witnessed a plethora of designer wear; from traditional to modern, under one roof. While designers like Falguni Shane Peacock, Anju Modi, Bhumika Sharma, and more showcased their exquisite pieces and grabbed eyeballs, Bollywood celebrities like Sobhita Dhulipala, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra and many more set the ramp on fire with their effortless style. But what was also imprinted in our minds were these male celebrities who turned showstoppers for prominent designers and set uber-chic examples of men's fashion.

Rajkumar Rao walked the ramp for design house Park Avenue who made their debut on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. He wore a navy blue pinstripe suit from Park Avenue's Premium Casual Collection. The two-piece outfit included a full-sleeved blazer and a pair of trousers as he wore a white t-shirt beneath the blazer.

Vijay Varma walked the ramp for Tasva in a gorgeous ethnic wear ivory kurta with threadwork in gold. Vijay paired it with a dhoti and layered his outfit with a muted-toned sleeveless jacket and an elegant shawl to complement her look. She wore a pair of mojaris and accesorised with a layered gold necklace.

Harbhajan Singh walked the ramp for Pawan Sachdeva's "Infinity" collection. The collection drew inspiration from the universe, and the ever-expanding nature of human creativity and is an expression of limitless style and innovation. He wore a casual black outfit shirt and a pair of trousers with a long printed trench coat. His style and effortless charm were add-ons to the casually chic look.

Jim Sarbh was dressed in an attire that showcased Bhagalpur silk with modern patterns and weaving techniques as a showstopper for Samant Chauhan. The Indo-Western outfit featured a floor-sweeping trench coat with asymmetrical lapels, embellished and fine embroidery and also showcased a mandarin collar. The traditional wear came with a modern twist.

Lakme Fashion Week was indeed a fashionable event and a visual treat for everyone who attended, physically or virtually.

