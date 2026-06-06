Label Kartik Research Postpones Paris Fashion Week Show After Model Divyanshu Joshi's Death

Fashion label Kartik Research has postponed its upcoming Paris Fashion Week show following the death of one of the brand's employees, 26-year-old Divyanshu Joshi. The show was originally slated to be part of the Paris menswear calendar. Scheduled for June 25, it has now been postponed, a brand spokesperson confirmed to GQ. No new date has been announced yet.

Label Kartik Research Issues Statement After In-House Model Divyanshu Joshi's Death

Divyanshu, who managed Kartik Research's Delhi retail location for two years and modelled for the brand, died by drowning at a disused stone quarry in Kerala. The company addressed Joshi's death in a May 31 Instagram post, calling him a “dear colleague and friend.” The post added that “inaccurate accounts of this tragedy continue to circulate” online, which they wish to clarify.

"Divyanshu was in Kerala as part of a seasonal photo shoot and was not participating in any swimming-related activity as part of the production. Some public reports have mischaracterised the circumstances of the incident," the caption read.

"We are sharing this clarification so that the focus remains on honouring his life and memory. We will not be making any further public comment and ask that the privacy of those close to him be respected at this difficult time. May he rest in peace," it added.

Local authorities are investigating and have not issued an official report.

More about Divyanshu Joshi

Divyanshu Joshi was a prominent 26-year-old fashion model and retail professional based in Delhi. He completed his higher secondary education at Manav Rachna International School before earning a B.Sc. in Physical Sciences from Delhi University.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Divyanshu worked as an independent educator teaching specialised classes in Delhi for eight years. Before his association with Kartik Research, he worked in business development and administrative operations for Mainstreet and served as Assistant Store Manager and Sales Specialist for the popular Indian luxury streetwear brand BLUORNG.

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