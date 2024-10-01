Exclusive Interview With Diipa Buller-Khosla: The Only Indian Celebrity Officially Invited By Dior To Their Show At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Diipa Buller-Khosla, a prominent face in the fashion and beauty world, has achieved a significant milestone. A global media personality and beauty entrepreneur, she was the first Indian celebrity to receive an exclusive invitation to attend Dior's Spring/Summer 2025 women's ready-to-wear show at the 50th anniversary of the Paris Fashion Week (PFW). Diipa gained fame in 2017 when she represented Maybelline, with her billboard displayed at Piccadilly Circus in London. She has also graced the red carpets of prestigious events like the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals.

Diipa Buller-Khosla was over the moon upon receiving the Dior invitation. She perceived this as an opportunity to “redefine the boundaries of luxury fashion.” In her statement, Diipa said, “This invitation is a testament to the growing influence of Indian talent on the global fashion stage. It's a proud moment for our country.

Diipa Buller-Khosla 's attendance at the PFW can be attributed largely to her growing influence on social media and the rising popularity of her three-year-old brand indē wild, which recently entered into a partnership with the world's leading beauty retailer Sephora.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Lifestyle, the beauty entrepreneur and influencer gives us her take on this milestone at PFW. "It's an amazing feeling! To be acknowledged by a brand I admire so much; It shows that hard work pays off and that blending cultures in beauty resonates globally," she said.

Biggest Takeaway From PFW 2024's Dior Show

For Diipa Buller-Khosla, it was the “unreal” energy at the show that captivated her. “Everyone was so vibrant and grateful to be there. The looks were breathtaking and so exciting to be witnessing the future of fashion,” she said.

Her All-Dior Look

Quite evidently, Diipa Buller-Khosla played muse to Dior for the event. Her OOTD featured “a beautiful skirt, a classic black blazer, a cinching belt”. “Classic lady Dior heels with their lady Dior bag” sealed sealed off her avatar.

Advice To Rising Fashion And Beauty Entrepreneurs

Diipa Buller-Khosla's tip for budding lifestyle entrepreneurs is to “stay authentic”. Her two-word suggestion? “Be yourself”. “Your voice is what will set you apart, so use it,” she said.

Advice To Rising Fashion And Beauty Influencers

"Connect genuinely with your audience. Authenticity over trends every time! Interact with your followers, make them feel noticed and loved."

How Indian roots helped her engage with the audience

Diipa Buller-Khosla revealed that her Indian heritage helped her to connect with a “diverse” range of audiences on a “deeper level”. According to the fashion-beauty maverick, "it shows personality and it shows character behind the products" she makes.

Thoughts on Indian fashion/beauty brands in the international sector

Diipa Buller-Khosla believes that "Indian brands are definitely stepping up" in the lifestyle sphere. However, "innovative stories and collaborations" are needed in greater numbers to "push that global recognition." She believes. "it's time to normalize our traditions as modern-day practices and take the lessons learnt from within our homes outside of them!"

Fashion/beauty essentials

Diipa Buller-Khosla's three fashion essentials are "a classic blazer, statement earrings and comfy jeans". Her beauty essentials comprise a " Dewy Lip Treatment " from her own brand, "a hairbrush to remove any tangles and chewing gum" for a "minty fresh" feel.

⁠A 5-minute skincare routine she would swear by

"Quick cleanse, toner, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen—boom, done!"

⁠3 fashion essentials she would never leave home without

