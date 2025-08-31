BTS Member V Spotted Wearing Indian Designer Label Kartik Research, Desi ARMYs Can't Keep Calm

BTS Member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently created a stir among desi Armys when he was spotted wearing a shirt from an Indian designer label.

He was spotted wearing an ivory-white, hand-embroidered shirt from Kartik Research, an independent Indian menswear label. He paired the shirt with a casual undershirt, jeans, and a beanie, which captured attention for its simplicity - true to V's signature style.

For Indian fans, this moment was especially significant as the world's biggest pop stars showcase Indian craftsmanship on an international stage.

On X, fans celebrated his choice with many emphasizing how meaningful it was to watch to embrace a brand rooted in India's traditions. The designer also took to his Instagram feed to highlight V's look, further fueling the pride of the Indian BTS's Armys.

BTS V's shirt is made by an Indian designer. Photo: Instagram/kartikresearch

Kartik Research is a Delhi-based designer who has built his reputation by reinterpreting vintage aesthetics through a contemporary lens. The label is known for its use of hand embroidery, repurposed fabrics, and craft techniques that connect fashion to India's cultural heritage. His collection often emphasises sustainability.

BTS V, along with the other members of the group, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, are working on their upcoming album. Reportedly, BTS is also planning a world tour in 2026 following the release of their new album.