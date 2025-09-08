Kriti Sanon's Intense Gym Session Is All The Fitness Motivation You Need Today

Kriti Sanon is setting major fitness goals with her latest workout video. The actor, who often gives fans a glimpse into her lifestyle on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a peek at her intense gym session, and it is nothing short of inspiring.

Kriti Sanon's Workout Routine

In the clip, Kriti can be seen powering through a series of exercises under the guidance of her trainer, Karan Sawhney. She begins with a challenging plank hold, showcasing her strength and stability, before moving on to a full-body workout routine. From crunches and pull-ups to high-energy cardio sessions like boat rowing and treadmill walking, the actor's fitness drill is as tough as it gets.

Kriti's Message To Her Fans

Dressed in her gym wear, Kriti works up a sweat and doesn't shy away from the grind, reminding her fans that dedication and consistency are key to staying fit. What makes the post even more relatable is her witty caption. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Me waiting for the 'easy' part my trainer promised..."

Kriti's fitness posts are a refreshing blend of discipline and humour, striking the perfect balance between pushing limits and enjoying the process. With her busy schedule packed with film shoots and brand commitments, the actor's ability to carve out time for health and wellness proves just how important fitness is in her routine.

For her fans, the video serves as both entertainment and motivation. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, Kriti Sanon's workout clip is a reminder that there are no shortcuts when it comes to health.

