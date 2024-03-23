Kriti Kharbanda Slides Into Her Happily Ever After With Pulkit Samrat In A Vibrant Gauri And Nainika Gown

Kriti Kharbanda literally and figuratively added all the colours in Pulkit Samrat's life

We had barely recovered from Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's stunning pastel wedding outfits when they surprised us with chic and stylish looks from their reception night. The couple shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, showcasing their joy and excitement on the big night. And of course, their attire stole the spotlight and deserves special mention. Let's start with Kriti Kharbanda, who ditched the traditional attire and opted for a chic gown that was nothing short of perfection. Her gown had everything one could ask for — a snug bodice, strapless sass, and a sweetheart neckline. The multi-hued number featured an asymmetrical hemline and a gentle flare below the knees. Green, yellow, red, white, pink, and orange prints transformed the gown into a magical masterpiece. She accessorised with a necklace and a pair of studs, while her henna-painted hands and red chura added perfect newlywed vibes. Keeping her tresses open with a side partition and opting for minimal glam, Kriti looked effortlessly beautiful.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Came, Saw And Dazzled In Sequinned Looks At Their Sangeet

Moving on to Pulkit Samrat, he exuded dashing charm in his black suit. The velvet blazer with silver sequin work added a touch of bling to his look. Underneath the shiny blazer, he wore a black waistcoat and a crisp white shirt, paired with matching pants and formal shoes. A trimmed beard avatar completed his dapper look for the evening.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's pastel-perfect wedding outfits were designed by Anamika Khanna. It would not be wrong to say that the couple's attire was a beautiful fusion of fashion and tradition. Pulkit's pistachio-toned kurta-pyjama set was a standout, featuring Gayatri Mantra embroidered all over it. This blend of cultural significance and stylish design showcased how one can embrace fashion while staying true to their roots. Beside him, Kriti Kharbanda looked stunning in a two-tone floral lehenga that was a dream come true for any modern-day bride.

Also Read: Even Though Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Pick Contrasting Mehendi Outfits, They're A Perfect Match

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda always redefine elegance and set new standards for couple fashion goals.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Are A Picture Of Spring In Pastel Wedding Looks