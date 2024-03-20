Even Though Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Pick Contrasting Mehendi Outfits, They're A Perfect Match

We are already considering 2024 a lucky year to celebrate all things love. It is just March and we have already witnessed multiple celebrity weddings. From Ira Khan to Rakul Preet Singh and now Kriti Kharbanda, it is officially the year of celebrity weddings. Kriti Kharbanda recently got married to her longtime beau Pulkit Samrat in an intimate yet dreamy affair. While we were still gushing over their wedding pictures, the couple decided to drop an array of more candid shots to treat us. They shared beautiful shots from the mehendi ceremony, and we couldn't help but notice the high-fashion vibe. We never thought champagne and green hues could create such a magical setting. Kriti Kharbanda turned to a beautiful shimmery outfit by Ritu Kumar that came with subtle yet intricate floral details in pastel hues. The strapless style perfectly complemented the corset pattern and the flared skirt perfectly put it all together. She ditched the necklace to create an impact with her statement jhumkas and maang tikka. While Kriti dazzled in shimmer, Pulkit opted for a monochrome look in an olive green kurta set by Faraz Manan. The bandhgala embroidered kurta paired with straight-fit pants was a fitting choice for the ceremony. Well, their style and smiles were perfect for their new beginnings.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been setting dreamy goals ever since their dating time. Recently, the couple tied the knot and indeed, it was nothing short of a stylish affair. Setting the trend right for Spring bridal fashion, Kriti slipped into an ethereal pink lehenga that came with delicate floral details. Pulkit's pastel green sherwani was a unique pick to complement his wife's style. One could absolutely not miss out on the embroidered text details on his kurta. With endless love and charismatic smiles, the couple looked beautiful in their Anamika Khanna ensembles.