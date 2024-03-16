Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Are A Picture Of Spring In Pastel Wedding Looks

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat begin their happily ever after in a fabulous celebration among close family and friends. Set against the palatial ITC Bharat on the outskirts of Delhi, the couple were in love but also in style. Congratulations are truly in order for the couple as they tie the knot looking their stylish best. Pulkit Samrat was seen upping the charm in a stunning green outfit that perfectly complemented the pastel aesthetic of the wedding. The beautiful bride Kriti Kharbanda was seen in a beautiful pink lehenga and her bridal glow added all the charm to her look. Spring brides have more reason to look their very best with inspiration from Bollywood's latest 2024 bride. The makeup and hair complied with the star's signature beauty style that's soft and minimal but always impactful. The delicate details of the lehenga, the soft glam on the beauty front and with love all around - Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's everlasting love has only just begun. Their contrasting wedding style is already dishing out solid couple style goals.

If we could keep a scrapbook of their best looks together, we'd probably fill pages and pages of their cool, comfy casuals. Funky jeans, neon and honest love make their world go round.

It's the beginning of forever for Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat and something tells us their fashionable looks are our greatest treat.