Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Came, Saw And Dazzled In Sequinned Looks At Their Sangeet

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat dazzle and dance away the night of their sangeet

If we needed any more proof that Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's intimate wedding was one of the most fun-filled weddings we've yet to see, the couple recently posted pictures from their sangeet and it sure looked like a blast. Dances were on but so was the dazzle. Kriti and Pulkit left all the sparkle for this sparkling night in sequinned outfits that dulled the night sky that day. Pulkit Samrat wore a black bandhgala with giant sequinned motifs that indicated none other than couturier Rahul Mishra was the master behind it. Kriti Kharbanda's gorgeous blue lehenga by Kresha Bajaj was an interesting use of colour with sequins from top to bottom. They shined all night but it wasn't just with their outfits but also with their million-dollar smiles that only come from when you're so in love with each other.

The mehendi celebration although one of the most important ceremonies was kept intimate and so full of love in the couple's wedding itinerary. The couple of the hour picked monochrome looks. Kriti probably said "olive you" to Pulkit Samrat many times that night for he was in a sleek Faraz Manan creation in an offbeat olive-green kurta set because what better than the choice of colour for a mehendi function? Despite Pulkit giving tough competition, it was the bride who outshone the groom that night and rightfully so. She wore a neutral tonal lehenga with a corset and an attached dupatta from Ritu Kumar and that's how you leave everyone blissfully speechless on your special day, ladies.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were the perfect springtime wedded couple in custom Anamika Khanna creations. Pulkit Samrat's wedding looks have put him on a pedestal as far as fashion is concerned. His pistachio-toned kurta-pyjama set with the Gayatri Mantra embroidered all over it. Unique, fresh and outstanding. Kriti Kharbanda beautifully complemented her husband in a two-tone floral lehenga that could make flowers in bloom look dull in front of it.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding looks will be written as one of the best wedding looks of all time.

