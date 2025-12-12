Kelly Osbourne Slams Trolls Asking Her To 'Get Off Ozempic' For Weight Loss: "I'm Doing The Best I Can, F**k Off"

Kelly Osbourne is putting her mental health first, even as the online noise around her gets louder. This week, a fresh conversation began after the singer-actor's mother, Sharon Osbourne, sat down with British broadcaster Piers Morgan to speak about her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

During the chat, Morgan played a clip from Kelly's Instagram – a video she had posted and later deleted – where she directly responded to comments about her drastic weight loss.

In the clip, Kelly Osbourne addressed people questioning her appearance and accusing her of using weight-loss drugs, while she explained she has barely been able to eat since losing her father on July 22.

The star said, “To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can… So to all those people, 'f**k off.'''

Sharon Osbourne backed her daughter without hesitation. “She's right,” she said, adding, “She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now.”

Kelly has always been honest about her body-image journey. Earlier, during a chat with People, she spoke about how she tried to shield herself from online negativity while pregnant with her son, Sidney, whom she shares with fiance Sid Wilson.

The star said she gained 100 pounds during that time and chose to stay indoors throughout her pregnancy. “Long story short, I saw what they did to Jessica Simpson and I thought it was disgusting,” she explained, admitting she did not want to face the same treatment. “I was so frightened that would happen to me too that I hid… I didn't want pictures out there.”

On the work front, Kelly Osbourne most recently appeared in the BBC One documentary Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.