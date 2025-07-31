Ozzy Osbourne Funeral: A Teary-Eyed Tribute From Family As They Bid Him Farewell In Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne returned to the “home of metal” for the last time on Wednesday as an emotional Birmingham honoured one of its most cherished sons.

Thousands of Black Sabbath fans paid their respects to the band's frontman as his hearse made its way through the city center followed by his tearful wife and children.

The hearse carrying Osbourne, who died last Tuesday at the age of 76, went down Broad Street, one of the city's major thoroughfare, to the Black Sabbath bench, which was unveiled on the Broad Street canal bridge in 2019.

“Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, oi, oi, oi,” fans screamed.

Six vehicles carrying the Osbourne family followed the hearse, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car. The family emerged briefly to inspect the array of tributes, with his wife of 43 years, Sharon, visibly moved and wiping away tears.

Heartbreaking video shows Sharon Osbourne breaking down in tears during the funeral procession for her husband of 43 years, Ozzy Osbourne.



Thousands of fans came out to support the Osbourne family and pay their respects during the service in Birmingham, UK. pic.twitter.com/TKWfbGD9GM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 30, 2025

And long after the hearse had moved on for the private funeral, the city, which has embraced its reputation as the citadel of heavy metal, was pounding to the beat of Black Sabbath.

It was in Birmingham, where he grew up, that the world-conquering heavy metal band was formed in 1968.

Osbourne embraced the city in central England as much as it embraced him, as was evident on the streets. Long-time fan Antony Hunt said it has been an “emotional” day and that he wanted to be in the city to pay his respects.

“What's amazing is there's so many, such a wide variety of age groups, from little, little children, teenagers to people in their 60s, 70s, so it's great to see that,” he said.

Katie Brazier, head of events at Birmingham City Council, said Osbourne meant “everything” to the city.

“He never forgot where he came from. You could still hear that Brummie accent wherever he was, you know, I think some people have hidden away from the fact that they are from Birmingham and they've got that accent but he kept it all the way through.”

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates — Terence Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward — were recently awarded the Freedom of the City in recognition of their services to Birmingham.

Black Sabbath's story began in Birmingham in 1968 when the four original members were looking to escape a life of factory work. Without doubt, the sound and fury of heavy metal had its roots in the city's manufacturing heritage. Osbourne never forgot his working-class roots.

The band has been widely credited with defining and popularizing the sound of heavy metal — aggressive, but full of melodies.

Osbourne was Black Sabbath's frontman during its peak period in the 1970s. His antics, on and off stage, were legendary, and often fueled by drink and drugs. He was widely known as the “Prince of Darkness.”

The band's eponymous debut album in 1970 made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit albums, including 1971's Master of Reality and Vol 4 a year later. It went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

At the final show on July 5, 42,000 fans watched the band perform for the first time in 20 years at Villa Park, home of the city's biggest soccer club, Aston Villa, with Osbourne seated on a black throne. Osbourne had been in poor health in recent years, especially after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

Osbourne, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans in the early 2000s reality show The Osbournes in which he starred alongside Sharon and two youngest children, Kelly and Jack.

