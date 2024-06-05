It Was Take Your Child To Work Day For Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie In The Bluff's Green Room

It Was A Fun Girls Day For Priyanka And Malti In The Bluff's Makeup Room

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Maltie Marie are mother-daughter goals. From heading to vacations to accompanying at work, the actress has always made sure to spend time with her little bundle of joy. Currently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming film The Bluff in Australia and well, she had cute company along. The actress shared glimpses of Malti's fun time in her makeup room and it is safe to say she has a liking for makeup already. Priyanka shared a picture of Malti playing with a mannequin on Instagram Stories. It turns out that baby Malti has also named the mannequin, "Diane”. While sharing the picture of herself with Malti, Priyanka wrote, “I think ‘Diane' is coming home with us.”

While Priyanka Chopra was getting her makeup done, Malti Marie decided to groom “Diane”. Another picture showed Malti Marie colouring the mannequin's face pink. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “When MM is in the HMU (hair make-up) trailer (laughing emoticon).”

While Priyanka Chopra was busy with work, Malti Marie definitely kept herself busy in the make-up trailer. Next, we can see Malti Marie playing with a thick rope. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Practicing her sailing knots.”

The mother-and-daughter duo are simply adorable together. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie, wherein the two can be seen twinning in their matching night suits. The duo can be seen wearing white co-ord sets with cute sky-blue-hued prints all over them. The picture shows Malti Marie sitting on top of her mom's stomach. The actress wrote, “Her (red heart emoticon). Miss you Nick Jonas.”

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie are one mother-daughter duo that never fails to impress