It's Fun In The Sun For Mini Fashionista Malti Marie In A Chic Pair Of White Cat Eye Sunglasses

It's Fun In The Sun For Malti Marie In A Chic Pair Of White Sunglasses

Summer is on the horizon and it looks like the tiniest of tots is ready to celebrate its arrival in style. Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra is set to make this season a very chic one. Priyanka posted a photo of her little girl on Instagram, which featured Malti gobbling a chocolate ice cream while looking adorable. She wore a white printed puff-sleeve blouse with gold earrings and her curls tied with a pink scrunchie. But it was her cute pair of white cat eye sunglasses that really sealed the deal. She may be all but a toddler but that hasn't seemed to stop Malti Marie from looking mighty fabulous even on the sunniest of days.

During her recent Indian trip to the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, Malti matched her parent's ethnic looks with one of her own. The little lady wore a peach toned kurta and pants which had a pink floral print and fashioned the dupatta around her head like a scarf to keep her cool.

Looks like Malti has been staying cool this summer by mainly sticking to Indian ethnic looks. Once again matching her famous parents in pristine white for Holi, the tot wore an embroidered white long sleeved kurta with pants to pair with and completed the outfit with white Crocs on her feet with her curls tied in pigtails.

The summer to come is certainly looking fabulous for this little girl.

