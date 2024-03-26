Priyanka Chopra, Husband Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie Tripled The Holi 2024 Festive Style Quotient In Twinning White Ethnic Looks

Priyanka With Nick And Malti Tripled The Festive Style Quo In White Fits

Priyanka Chopra loves to put on a fashion show with her personal style sensibilities. Her style exudes a vibe that is simply fun. The actress is currently in India with her husband and daughter and recently, she soaked in the festive fervour of Holi 2024 as she indulged in a family celebration. It was truly a fashionable affair for the actress as she dished out solid family style goals. Holi is not just an excuse to play with colour but an occasion to look your casually coloured best too. The actress seized the spotlight with her ethnic elegance. She turned to a custom-made white look by Devnaagri as she continued her style streak. In a beautiful white ethnic suit set, Priyanka looked ethereal. It was a solid family fashion moment as Nick Jonas twinned with wife in a breezy white kurta set that came with intricate embroidered details all over it. However, it was Malti Marie who notched up the overall aesthetic in a chic white outfit. The mini fashionista matched the traditional theme in a kurta set paired with white footwear. Her cute charm and curly tresses completed the look.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra In A Tie-Dye Anamika Khanna Pantsuit Is The Chicest Boss Babe In The Town

When Priyanka Chopra heads out with her family, she never fails to make a style statement. Previously, the actress headed to Ayodhya with her family and it was another fashion moment for us to bookmark ahead of summer. The actress turned to a traditional yellow drape to make a case for fuss-free style while Nick Jonas complemented her in a white printed kurta. Malti Marie continued her chic style streak in a peach outfit paired with matching headband.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Gets In The Festive Spirit In A Stunning White Outfit For Holiday Dinner

Priyanka Chopra and fam are setting style goals right.