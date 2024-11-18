It Was A "Great Night" For Priyanka Chopra Partly Because Of Her Chic Winter Skirt Set

It is safe to say that Priyanka Chopra is one of the chicest style icons of our time. She sets her own rules. After serving back-to-back looks from her appearances in India, the actress looks ready for the festive season back home with winter fuzzies and style. She posted an array of pictures on Instagram about her "Great night with great people" and indeed with even greater style. She made a super stylish winter already in a chic ivory, self-patterned skirt set. She paired a mini skirt with a crop top. What really added drama to her style was the beige fur layer and matching beige boots. Priyanka's matte makeup and open tresses were just the perfect finishing touches her look needed.

Also Read: In A Beige Crop Top And Acid Wash Jeans, Priyanka Chopra's October Style Took Inspiration From Summer

Priyanka Chopra has always served up dynamic fashion goals. From being in her desi girl era to pulling off the chicest silhouettes, Priyanka Chopra's style sensibilities are striking to anyone who lays eyes on her. Previously, the actress turned to a glitzy Stella McCartney look that screamed only glamour. She picked a cowl neckline dress that came adorned with crystal details. Paired with a flowy layer, the look, she completed her look with silver metallic heels. She wrote along with the picture, "At the end of the day, it's the night that counts," and indeed Priyanka made it a stylish one.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Matched In Rahul Mishra Floral Ethnic Looks For Diwali