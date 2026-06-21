Internet Applauds Alia Bhatt For Calling Out 'Women Want Money From Men' Remark On Samay Raina's <i>Latent 2</i>

India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix and YouTube on June 20, 2026. And, as host Samay Raina rightly said, it was the highest point of Latent and the lowest point of Alia Bhatt when she appeared on the show with Sharvari, promoting their upcoming film, Alpha.

Following previous controversies, the first episode of season two was cleaner, humorous, and at times, a bit dull. However, the Internet is lauding Alia Bhatt for calling out a misogynist audience member during her conversation with Samay Raina.

Internet Applauds Alia For Calling Out 'Women Want Money' Remark On Latent 2

During a conversation, Samay Raina asked Alia Bhatt, "Ladkiyon ko sabse jyada kya pasand aata hai ladkon mein? [What do women like the most in men?]"

The Alpha star was about to respond when an audience member shouted, "Paisa [Money]."

Instantly, Alia asked, "Kaun bola ye? [Who said this?]"

Samay Raina jumped in and said, "Koi gareeb aadmi hoga [It must have been some poor man]."

Internet Is Praising Alia Bhatt For Calling Out The Misogynist Man On Latent 2

Reacting to the video shared by Advocate Nikita Dugar, a digital content creator, a user wrote, claiming that Alia Bhatt is richer than her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Another said, "I love how Alia reacted quickly, and Samay probably had flashbacks, so he stepped up."

A third person said, "The fact that it triggers them so much is because they don't even make enough for themselves."

A fourth called out Pranit More asking him to learn from Samay Raina since he participated and encouraged Himanshu Jangra as he equated a woman's dignity with a Rs 370 biryani.

A fifth said, "Samay is fully aware now whatever happened to Pranit More, he's like no more controversy."

Reacting to the same video, shared by digital creator Kritya Anand, a user commented, "I have to give this to Alia for calling him out, Samay was not going to say something at first. When Alia called him out, he (Samay) took a stand. Actually, Kudos to both."

Another said, "That Pranit More guy should learn from Samay's comeback!"

India's Got Latent Season 2

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Samay Raina shared a picture of Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh from the sets of India's Got Latent, confirming that the two actors would kick off Season 2.

During a segment, Samay asked Sharvari, "What are the three things you want to do before you die?" Roasting her, he answered his own question: "One is to have a hit, right?"

Replying to the comedian, the Alpha actor said, "One is to have a hit, second is to hit you, and third is to never get hit on by you."

As she finished her sentence, the audience broke into laughter and cheered for her.

Since the show is all about roasting, Samay, Ashish Solanki, and Balraj Ghai took playful jabs at the actors, who also did not miss an opportunity to roast them back.

Also Read | After Twisha Sharma's Death And 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row, Relationship Coach Advises Women Not To "Marry Indian Men"