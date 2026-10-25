Inside Sonali Kulkarni's Mumbai Home With A Writing Corner And Lush Garden

Actor Sonali Kulkarni recently gave an intimate tour of her Mumbai home. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, she took the team through her favourite corners and shared the stories behind many things in the house.

Sonali also spoke about her love for books, writing, and cooking. She gave a glimpse of her collection of awards, a garden full of plants, and the spaces where her family spends time together.

Near the entrance, the actor pointed out a few everyday items, including her cycling helmet and her daughter's skates. The space also featured a Lord Ganesha idol gifted to her by Bhagwan Rampuri ji and a Buddha statue.

One of the first things Sonali spoke about was her daughter Kaveri's artwork. According to the actor, her daughter has decorated different corners of the house with her creations.

"All the artwork in our house has been made by Kaveri," she said.

Sonali also spoke about a chair that her husband, Nachiket, used while working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, she joked that it has now become a favourite spot for their cat, Sparkles, who uses it to scratch her claws.

"We live in her house," she said, adding that Sparkles has complete authority over the family.

Sonali also showed the awards she has received during her acting career. Among the many things displayed in her home, a photograph with former President APJ Abdul Kalam held a special place. She received her National Award from Kalam and said the memory means a lot to her.

The actor also has a large collection of books. She loves reading and believes books should be shared with people who enjoy them. “If you like reading books, take any book that you like, including mine,” Sonali said.

Another item with sentimental value for Sonali is a carpet that reminds her of her childhood home. Her parents live in Pune, and she wanted something in her current home that would bring back memories of those days. She said she often sits on the floor with a cup of tea and reads the newspaper.

The actor also has a special corner where she likes to sit and write. She also gave a sneak peek of a story she is writing by hand in Devanagari. Sonali said she has been working on it for some time and plans to publish it once it is complete.

“This is my very creative corner,” she said.

Sonali explained that she often comes here when she is tired or unable to think of new ideas. She picks up a book and spends some time reading, which helps her relax before returning to work.

The actor also revealed that she and her husband designed their home themselves.

She described her kitchen as one of the most creative spaces in the house. The actor also spoke about her dining table, where she loves sitting down with her family for meals. “I love having a meal with my entire family,” she said.

She added that she enjoys cooking for everyone and arranging the table before a meal. Her kitchen also has a prayer area, and lighting the evening lamp and making rangoli are regular parts of life at home.

Sonali's home also has a garden filled with plants and flowers. She pointed out plants such as tulsi, hibiscus, periwinkle, and plumeria. The actor said she enjoys growing plants and making new saplings. She also likes gifting them to friends instead of buying regular presents.

Sonali also took the team to a seating area where she and Nachiket spend time during winter mornings. They enjoy having tea, reading the newspaper, and talking with their daughter and their cat.

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