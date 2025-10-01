Influencer Who Shed 50 Kg In 6 Years Reveals His Secret: 'Weight-Loss Industry Wants You Stuck'

Losing weight has always been one of those things everyone talks about but few truly figure out.

Social media is packed with “miracle” diets, quick fixes and gimmicks promising to shed kilos in record time. It can feel overwhelming just scrolling through all the advice. Should you jump on the latest diet trend, or is there a better way to actually keep the weight off for good?

Nick Geoppo, an online weight loss coach who lost 50 kg in 6 years, has been speaking out about this for a while.

He does not believe in strict diets or gimmicks. Instead, he focuses on building habits that are realistic and sustainable.

In an Instagram post, Nick openly questioned the effectiveness of popular weight loss programs when it comes to long-term success.

He said, “So, I've lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg) and I've kept it off for 6 years, and I did it on Weight Watchers (a weight loss plan)... have you ever met anyone who lost weight and then kept it off on Weight Watchers? Like almost never, right? I didn't really do Weight Watchers.”

He added, “I did keto (a low-carb, high-fat diet). Have you ever met anybody who has lost weight and then kept it off while staying keto? And then we go, 'No, no, no, but Keto worked for me before'.”

Nick Geoppo's point was simple: most people are taught to chase quick weight loss methods instead of focusing on real, lasting change. Nick emphasised that losing weight is not just about dropping numbers on a scale. It was about reshaping your lifestyle so that healthy habits are part of your everyday life.

Nick explained that the secret to keeping weight off is not in temporary programs but in thinking about the long game. He shared, “Your goal is not to lose weight. Your goal is to put obesity behind you forever. Nobody keeps their way down to their goal and then figures out how to keep it off once they get there; it's like transitions into maintenance. That's not a thing. It's not a thing at all.”

The weight loss coach continued, “The way to lose weight sustainably is to get clear on how you want to live after you hit your goal. And then start living like that right now on the journey. That's sustainable weight loss.”

“The weight loss industry is designed to keep you stuck in the loop of losing it and gaining it back year after year after year,” read the text attached to the post.

Sustainable weight loss is not about chasing the latest diet – it is about creating a lifestyle that supports your health for the long haul, and starting that journey today sets you up for lasting success.