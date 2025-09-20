Ram Kapoor Pokes Fun At Ozempic Rumours After Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Ram Kapoor's dramatic physical transformation took everyone by surprise. The actor shed 55 kilos without any weight-loss shortcuts. However, there are still speculations about him using the weight-loss drug, Ozempic.

In an Instagram post, Ram reacted to the rumours about him using Ozempic. In a lighthearted tone, the actor embraced the title of "Mr Ozempic" given by trolls.

The actor shared a picture of himself alongside the iPhone Air, Apple's thinnest phone ever. Comparing his physique to the slimmest iPhone model, Ram wrote, "Since I'm apparently ‘Mr. Ozempic'. I thought I might as well get the Ozempic iPhone!"

While Ram Kapoor has denied using Ozempic for weight loss, the actor supports using the drug if it is prescribed by a doctor.

During his appearance on the Humans of Bombay podcast, the actor defended celebrities who have used Ozempic for quick weight loss. He said, "It's madness, ‘Ozempic liya hai' Toh kya hua? Ek zindagi jeeni hai, jo bhi shortcut doctor bol raha hai, lo! (You have taken Ozempic, so? What happened? You have one life, whatever shortcut the doctor gives, take it)"

Ram Kapoor further called out the judgmental attitude of everyone around him towards his weight loss. He said, "Karan Johar, me, all of us who go through this Ozempic nonsense, you know why we don't react? It's because we know all these people know it; they are mad."

"Ozempic is an injection that you have to take once a week. Without a doctor, you cannot take it. ‘It's a shortcut, it's not natural, live your life as healthy as you can,' they say. Why the hell would you not take a shortcut if the doctor is telling you to?" he added.

According to a report by WebMD, Ozempic is a medication originally developed for type 2 diabetes that helps regulate blood sugar levels. It works by reducing hunger, slowing digestion, and is now also being used off-label for weight loss due to these appetite-suppressing effects.