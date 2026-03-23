Hyderabad Doctor Shares How He Lost 27 Kg In 6 Years

People who are trying to lose weight often look for quick fixes, but sustainable results rarely come that way. In reality, lasting weight loss is a gradual process built on consistency, balanced habits and long-term lifestyle changes. Recently, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, shared how one of his patients lost 27 kg over six years. Not only did the man go from 100 kg to 73 kg, but his LDL levels and belly fat also reduced significantly.

In a post shared on X, Sudhir shared his patient's progress report. He wrote, "6 years ago vs today. Same person. No medications." Back in 2020, his numbers were concerning, with a weight of 100 kg, a waist circumference of 96 cm and triglycerides at 300. LDL at 150, HDL at 30, and an HbA1c of 6 hinted at insulin resistance and prediabetes. Fast forward to 2026, and he lost nearly 27 kg and weighed 73 kg. His medical profile transformed from one of insulin resistance, prediabetes, dyslipidemia, and obesity to a metabolically healthy phenotype.

6 years ago vs today. Same person. No medications.



????2020 (Age 49):

• Weight: 100 kg

• Waist: 96 cm

• Triglycerides: 300

• LDL: 150

• HDL: 30

• HbA1c: 6

→ Classic profile of Insulin Resistance, prediabetes, dyslipidemia, obesity



????2026 (Age 55):

• Weight: 73 kg

•… pic.twitter.com/I3WWrXesMi — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) March 21, 2026

What Is The Secret Behind This Transformation

The secret to this incredible transformation is consistency and balance. The patient maintained a steady routine, which included:

Running (~4–5 hours/week)

Strength training (2-3 sessions/week)

Better sleep (7–8 hrs)

Consistent diet

Results

This balanced approach led to massive improvements in his metabolic health. He lost weight, his insulin sensitivity improved and lipid profiles transformed for the better. The changes also affected his visceral fat, inflammation decreased and atherogenic particles reduced. This means he is now at a lower risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes and Coronary Artery Disease.

The best part? This transformation is all thanks to his sustained lifestyle changes. Consistent and long-term choices all added up to make a huge difference. "Your labs are not your destiny. Your habits are," the doctor concluded.