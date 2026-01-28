How This Influencer Lost 10 Kg By Turning Weight Loss Into A 'Reward-Based Game'

Sustainable weight loss is a journey that requires patience, dedication and a willingness to adopt healthy habits that can be maintained in the long run.

While it may be easy to embark on the quest to shed weight, staying consistent with a healthy diet and workout routine can be challenging for many. Something similar happened with content creator Shivani Karnica, who lost 10 kg by following the 80-20 rule.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shivani spoke about her personal struggles with diet culture, which often makes us believe that weight loss should be “strict, no fun, and miserable”. She revealed that every time she tried to follow the latest diet trends, she ended up feeling burnt out and disappointed, ultimately failing to achieve her goals.

Discovering The 80-20 Rule

Shivani discovered a more balanced approach to weight loss when she adopted the 80-20 rule. This method allowed her to dedicate 80% of her lifestyle to healthy habits such as nutritious eating and regular exercise, while reserving 20% for flexibility and indulgence. This gave her the freedom to enjoy her favourite foods and activities without guilt.

“Did that 20 per cent slow me down? Of course. Would I have lost weight faster without it? Probably. But life would have been boring. I have noticed that when life feels like punishment, we quit, then start again, quit, rinse and repeat. Zero consistency and zero progress,” she added.

Losing Weight Without Intense Workouts

In another post, Shivani revealed that she lost 10 kg without relying on any intense workout routine. Instead, she motivated herself to enjoy physical activity and adopted a flexible mindset, following the “no rules, no strict routines, just move” rule.

This approach allowed her to explore a wide range of activities, including dance workouts, leisurely walks around the mall, swimming, rock climbing and participating in Sunday run clubs.

Keeping Movement Fun And Flexible

The content creator did not feel obligated to stick to a single routine and kept switching between activities to avoid boredom. Even her gym sessions were limited to weekdays. On weekends, she preferred engaging in other physical activities with friends or even by herself.

“Movement wasn't a punishment anymore. I craved it…The only logic you need is to switch things up and make it fun. And by the time you realise it, you will be in your fitness era,” she mentioned.

Turning Weight Loss Into A Reward-Based Game

Shivani further spoke about how she transformed her weight loss journey into a game by using what she calls “the reward system”. “I made a list of things that I wanted, places I wanted to go. Every kilo down, instant reward. I lost a kilo, bought a yoga mat. Lost another kilo, got a projector for movie nights. Bigger weight loss, bigger bribes,” the influencer said.

She acknowledged that weight loss can be a boring process, but instead of letting that act as a deterrent, she made a conscious decision to make the journey more enjoyable by rewarding herself at every milestone.