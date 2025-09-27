How This Fitness Influencer Lost Over 145 Kg Naturally Despite Battling A Rare Condition

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed's weight‑loss journey is the kind of transformation most people only dare to dream about. She dropped over 145 kg in just 2 years despite suffering from a rare condition called calciphylaxis whic can cause non-healing wounds on your body.

According to Mayo Clinic, calciphylaxis is a rare and severe disorder characterised by painful, non-healing skin ulcers and tissue necrosis due to calcium deposition in small blood vessels.

Lexi Reed's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Despite her condition, Lexi was determined to shed the extra kilos and recently shared a video of herself wearing a blue swimsuit. The influencer showcased her weight loss transformation, which resulted in some loose and sagging skin on her arms and legs.

In the caption, she wrote, "I'll never forget crying in my husband's car during the summer when I wasn't able to go swimming anymore as I was battling a rare disease called Calciphylaxis that left me with 30+ open wounds unable to do so many things I'd once enjoyed."

Lexi further shared that she will never forget the experience of losing over 300 pounds (136 kg) and feeling an overwhelming sense of pride as she walked into a dressing room that wasn't exclusively plus-size. When she finally reached a milestone where she could try on swimsuits, her excitement was tempered by a family member's comment suggesting she cover her legs due to excess skin.

"This summer I'm taking my power back & I refuse to hide my body, take it for granted, or not wear the swimsuits! This summer I'm taking my power back, loving myself, being grateful I'm capable to go swimming again since I'm in remission & making the memories. Skin is skin (especially in the grand scheme of so many other things)! Speak kindly to yourself because you're always listening!" Lexi concluded.

How Did Lexi Reed Lose Over 145 Kg?

Lexi Reed often shares details about her weight loss journey on social media. In one of her previous posts, the influencer revealed the lifestyle changes she made to achieve her ideal weight goal. After multiple failed attempts, Lexi started her weight loss journey again in 2016. However, this time she ended up losing over 145 kg with diet and exercise.

Lexi counted her calories, meal prepped and made small changes in her food habits:

Replaced soda with water

Ate home cooked meals instead of eating out

Switched to lean meats and zero sugar options when possible

Went to the gym 5 times a week for 30 minutes

Focused on making the days count instead of beating herself when she had an off day.

Lexi Reed's weight loss journey is an inspiration for everyone.