How A Mumbai-Based Influencer Mom Lost 13 kg In 10 Weeks With No Workout

Weight loss stories are everywhere. But the ones that feel real are the ones that do not promise perfection. Especially after phases like postpartum, when your body changes in ways you do not always recognise, the journey back to feeling like yourself can be slow, emotional, and deeply personal.

Content creator Surabhi Pisal recently shared her journey on Instagram. She revealed how she lost 13 kilos in just 10 weeks – without any workout. Her story is not about shortcuts but about small, consistent changes that worked for her lifestyle.

In her first post, Surabhi opened up about how difficult things felt after postpartum. “My body didn't feel like mine anymore,” she wrote, talking about bloating, weight gain, and low confidence. That is when she introduced one simple habit – apple cider vinegar. According to the creator, it helped improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and control cravings. Over time, she started seeing changes not just on the scale but also in how her clothes fit and how she felt mentally.

In Part 2, Surabhi Pisal shared a few things that supported her transformation. Her focus was not just weight loss but overall health – better stamina, immunity, and mental clarity.

Here is what she included in her routine:

Black seed oil (empty stomach): Helped boost metabolism, manage blood sugar, and reduce inflammation.

Helped boost metabolism, manage blood sugar, and reduce inflammation. Bulletproof coffee (black coffee + coconut oil): Gave her energy and helped control cravings. The healthy fats from coconut oil supported fat burn.

Gave her energy and helped control cravings. The healthy fats from coconut oil supported fat burn. Elderberry powder: Taken with yogurt, it supported immunity and digestion while adding antioxidants.

The content creator also mentioned that weight loss “just happened along the way” when she focused on feeling better overall.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Also Read: From 82 Kg To 60 Kg, How A Chennai-Based Influencer Mom Lost Weight Without Crash-Dieting