Harvard-Trained Dermatologist Shares 4 Ways To Use Retinol, And It's Not For Your Face

Glowing and healthy skin is something we all strive for. However, taking care of it can be overwhelming with all the products, treatments and trends out there. Amid all the chatter around skincare, one ingredient that consistently gets rave reviews from dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts alike is retinol.

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A and is renowned for its ability to combat signs of ageing, promote healthier skin and address various skin concerns.

In her latest Instagram post, dermatologist Neera Nathan shares expert tips on harnessing the power of retinol for radiant and youthful skin. She reveals several different ways you can use retinol to brighten your skin.

Retinol Hacks That Will Transform Your Skin

1. Retinol For Your Neck

"If you are bothered by pigmented necklines, you can apply retinol on your neck to help stimulate collagen and firm up your skin," Neera says. It increases the speed of your skin's natural cell turnover, which pushes new skin cells to the surface, helping to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Retinol also promotes collagen production, which can thicken the skin and improve its overall firmness and texture.

2. Retinol For Dark Elbows

She further adds, "If you want to want to lighten your dark elbows, just swipe on some retinol to help smooth and brighten their appearance." However, it must be used carefully, as the skin on your elbows is prone to irritation and dryness.

3. Retinol For Beautiful Hands

If you have been looking for that one ingredient that makes your hands glow naturally, Neera suggests using retinol in the evening to minimise sunspots and plump up the skin. The skin on the back of the hands is thin and has fewer oil glands than the face, making it more prone to sun damage and signs of ageing. Retinol can help reverse this damage when used consistently.

4. Retinol For Stretch Marks

Neera recommends using retinol for stretch marks. "If you have stretch marks like this, just apply retinol to help fade their appearance faster," she shares. The most effective retinoid is prescription-strength tretinoin, but over-the-counter retinol can also help. Stretch marks are a type of scarand while retinoids can make them less noticeable, they will not disappear completely.