From Sobhita Dhulipala To Gauri Khan, These Celebs Decked Up In Gold And Silver For Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Look who graced Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in gold and silver looks

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was indeed a star-studded event, like it is every year. From Gauri Khan, and Raveena Tandon to Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the night was attended by most prominent celebrities and Bollywood stars. It was a fashion-centric event with an array of gorgeous festive wear on display. While some celebrities wore bright colours, some decided to add glitz to their looks. We saw Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sonam Kapoor, and others wearing metallic shades of gold and silver which were perfect for the festive season. Let's have a look.

Gauri Khan draped a sheer saree with shimmery sequin details at the borders with delicate white lace. She paired the look with a sequined silver blouse and looked festive-ready.

Sonam Kapoor glided in gold when she donned a metallic gold saree. The gorgeous tissue silk drape was from Manish Malhotra's label and was teamed by the diva with a puff-sleeved shimmery gold blouse.

Nushratt Bharuccha's ivory outfit had heavy gold zari work throughout. The outfit included a crop top, a pair of flared bottoms, and a full-sleeved heavy cape to go with it.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like pure gold in a shimmery lehenga. She wore a cap-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline, an embellished lehenga with different shades of gold, and a sheer dupatta.

Isabella Kaif's co-ord set included a corset crop top with a structured pattern, oversized sleeves and a body-hugging skirt with a small trail to follow.

Raveena Tandon's shimmery sequin saree added new levels of glam to the starry evening. She teamed the gold saree with a matching gold sequin blouse.

Anshula Kapoor looked stunning in a gold saree featuring delicate sequins and glitter. She wore a strap blouse in gold to match the drape.

Sobhita Dhulipala's silver sequined saree was a perfect example of a modern spin on traditional dressing. It featured glitter, and shimmery sequins as the actress teamed it with a sleek blouse.

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal also opted for a shimmery silver drape. The lace drape had heavy work embroidery and sheer details.

These celebrity looks are indeed bookmarked for the upcoming festive season.

