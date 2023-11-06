Nita Ambani And Radhika Merchant Scored High On The Festive Fashion Meter At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant in festive wear were a sight of pure royalty

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash is an annual occasion where Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities wear their stylish best to the designer's festive bash. Like every year, this year too saw an array of outfits redefining glitz, glitter, and glamour. From Rekha in a metallic saree to Disha Patani in a shimmery one, the star-studded evening was yet another treat for fashion enthusiasts. One duo that caught our attention with their contemporary ethnic looks was Nita Ambani and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani looked like the epitome of grace and poise when she walked in wearing a deep blue pre-draped saree. The sheer saree had delicate sequin details in gold and ruffle details at the hemline as she teamed it with a navy blue short-sleeved blouse. The look was completed with cage-patterned embellishment in shimmery gold on the neckline. Her look was accessorised with a pair of stud earrings and a stack of bangles while her tresses were tied in a neat bun.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Radhika Merchant opted for a heavy-work embellished sharara as she made an entry at Manish Malhotra's residence. The sharara set included a pair of embellished sharara pants which featured lacework and a gorgeous strap crop top with gold work. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace, a stack of bangles, and a golden clutch. Open hair strands and minimal glam makeup completed Radhika's look.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant's ethnic choices were a fine example of chic festive dressing.

