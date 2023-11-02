Nita Ambani Draped In A Pink Saree For Her 60th Birthday Seems Like The Right Way For The Festivities

Nita Ambani looks pretty in pink to mark her 60th birthday

A blessed 60th birthday was on the cards for Nita Ambani as she made her way to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with her family. Following a successful opening of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on the eve of her birthday, she offered prayers to remain in the pink of health. Resplendent as ever, it was an obvious choice for the philanthropist to choose a traditional saree to ring in the special day, equally pretty in pink. It was a silk Benarasi saree that made its way to the frontiers of the city worn with a matching pink blouse to give her ethnic outfit a monochrome touch. Pairing the saree with a layered necklace of pearls, ornate diamond studs and a diamond bangle, Nita Ambani aced the festive ethnic look, yet again.

Also Read: In A Grecian Teal Cape Co-Ord Or A Silk Saree At The Jio World Plaza Launch, It's A Chic And Happy Birthday For Nita Ambani Indeed

Nita and Mukesh Ambani at the Siddhivinayak Temple

It would be wrong to assume that Nita Ambani's saree collection isn't the best in the world. Housing the most exquisite sarees in her wardrobe, it was no surprise that when it was time for an outfit change at the Jio World Plaza launch, it was an elegant two-toned silk saree she picked for herself. The saree was adorned with floral motifs running across the saree and thick golden borders and all it took was emeralds galore to elevate her traditional outfit into something out of the ordinary.

Nita Ambani at the Jio World Plaza launch

Even though there may only be happy birthdays in Nita Ambani's world her sarees are a gift for us all to see.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, And Nita Ambani Make a Stylish Trio In Football Jerseys