Aishwarya Rai's Colour Block Anarkali Suit Adds A Bright Pop To Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Aishwarya Rai's Colour Block Anarkali Suit Adds A Bright Pop To Diwali

Diwali festivities have begun in full swing so even those a week ahead is of no worry when Bollywood celebrities are attending. To them, it simply means kickstarting the celebrations and setting the fashion trends earlier. Manish Malhotra threw his annual Diwali bash in Mumbai last night with all his star pals on the guest list. When it's this designer's party, shenanigans cross generations so from yesteryear stars like Rekha to soon-to-be film debutants like Suhana Khan, everyone was present. So was the eternal stunner Aishwarya Rai.

(Also Read: Where There's A Gorgeous Anarkali, There's An Equally Ethereal Aishwarya Rai Wearing One)

Aishwarya Rai at the party

Days after turning the big 5-O, Aishwarya attended Manish Malhotra's function and added festive fervor in a colour blocked outfit. The star wore a glorious red and pink anarkali suit which comprised of a long sleeve kurta with broad metallic embroidery and matching pleated bottom wear in the same shade with the same detailing. Draped over her shoulder was a pink and red striped dupatta with metallic embroidered borders.

Aishwarya Rai with Manish Malhotra

Aishwarya Rai stayed true to her signature makeup look for the party. With a deep red lip, she wore winged eye liner and styled her centre-parted hair with waves at the end. Keeping in theme with the metallic quotient of the outfit, she went with a tiny gold bindi and matching manicure. Aishwarya also snapped photos with Manish Malhotra at the bash, where the designer was in perfect contrast with her wearing his trademark shade of black in an ethnic suit with white piping.

Aishwarya Rai is definitely lighting up Diwali with her vibrant ethnic look.

(Also Read: In A World Full Of Ethnic Splendour, There's Aishwarya Rai In A White Anarkali Carving Her Own Nice)