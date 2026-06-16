From 62 Kg To 52 Kg: Fitness Influencer Shares 8 Habits That Helped Her Lose 10 Kg

We all have those phases where we feel like we want to get a little fitter, feel lighter or just build better habits. With so many diets and trends floating around, figuring out where to start can be confusing.

For one fitness influencer, the change didn't come from anything extreme. Instead, it was a set of simple habits that gradually helped her go from 62 kg to 52 kg in a healthy and sustainable way. In a post shared on Instagram, content creator Himani Dandekar reveals the 8 habits that helped her lose 10 kg naturally.

1. Never Saying No To Junk Food

The influencer said, "If I wanted a burger, I ate the burger. Killing the craving completely always made me binge later. Eat it, enjoy it, move on."

2. Work Out Every Day

No pressure of intense workout or hitting one hour. "Some days it was just 15 minutes of cardio. Still showed up. That's it," she added.

3. No Carbs At Night

Avoiding carbohydrates at night helps accelerate weight loss by keeping insulin levels low and promoting overnight fat burning. You can swap rice and roti for soya, paneer or dal at dinner.

4. Eating Slowly

Eating slowly is a highly effective habit for weight loss because it gives your brain enough time to recognise that your stomach is full. "I used to finish my plate in 5 minutes. Slowing down literally helped me eat less because my body finally had time to say, 'okay, that's enough,'" Himani explained.

5. Water Before Every Meal

Drinking water before every meal naturally fills your stomach and reduces the amount of food you eat. Drink room-temperature or lukewarm water to help soothe your digestive tract.



6. Not Weighing Yourself Every Day

Stopping daily weigh-ins protects your mental peace and keeps you focused on long-term fat loss rather than short-term water weight shifts. "Once a week, that's it. Way healthier for my head," the influencer mentioned.

7. Fixing Sleep Schedule

She added, "This one surprised me the most. Bad sleep = more cravings + zero willpower. 7 hours changed everything.

8. Not Waiting For “Monday To restart”

A single bad meal no longer meant the whole week was ruined. She simply kept going. That change in mindset ended up making the biggest difference.

Sustainable weight loss is often the result of simple habits practised day after day.

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