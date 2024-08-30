Priyanka Chopra On Personalising Fashion: 'Whatever I Wear, I Wear With Love And Pride'

Priyanka's Style Is All About "Making It Work And Personalising It"

Priyanka Chopra doesn't follow trends, she sets them. The Bulgari ambassador is known to win the dressing game like no one else. She recently nailed cover girl style when she shot for Vogue India's latest issue. Her approach towards fashion comes from her personal style, which resonates perfectly with every look she rocks. It is all about personalisation for the global star, especially when it comes to her fashion choice. In the interview with Vogue India, she said, "Everything I wear has to come from a place of confidence - in the outfit itself and in how I'm wearing it. It ties in with being involved in the process and not just wearing anything off the rack. You have to find a way to make it work and personalise it, so that when you step out you do it with confidence."

She further added, "For me, the design has to make sense. It needs to have a certain je ne sais quoi...it's personal and difficult to put into words, but whatever I wear, I wear with love and pride and to celebrate its story and its creators."

The actress pulled off some incredible looks that were a solid serve for the magazine. She made black and white look fabulous in this style. Priyanka Chopra's take on fashion has been inspiring. For another, she turned to a contemporary Falguni Shane Peacock look that consisted of a white saree shirt and black shorts.

Next, she redefined the traditional drape in a modern way. She looked radiant in shades of olive and gold as she slipped into a one-shoulder draped top paired with a skirt.

Another look, another version of the saree. Priyanka draped across a beautiful rustic orange silhouette to create monochrome magic. Her statement Bulgari necklace was perfect to complete her look.

