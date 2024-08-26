Priyanka Chopra Dazzled In An Orange And Gold Ethnic Suit With Bulgari Jewels

Priyanka Chopra stunned in an orange salwar kameez with vintage gold details

Priyanka Chopra was the perfect sister of the groom as she made heads turn in an ethnic avatar for Siddharth Chopra and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya's hastakshar and ring ceremony. Held in an intimate environment with only close friends and family in attendance, the duo signed the dotted line and exchanged rings. But it was Siddarth's dear sister who was the head turner at the occasion as she stunned in an orange and gold salwar kameez for the festivities.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/neelamupadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra's desi OOTD for the intimate celebrations featured an A-line Kurta silk with spacious trumpet full-sleeves, a V-neckline, and slits on both sides of the hemline to keep the fit roomy and relaxed. The kurta was embellished with vintage gold embroidery around the chest, sleeves, hemline and neckline. The gold floral embroidered kurta was further decorated with gold-toned sequins all over the details. The kurta was paired with a matching art silk salwar and an organza dupatta with similar old-gold embroidery around the cutwork borders which she draped on a single shoulder.

For accessories, Priyanka went for a gold choker-style gem studded Bulgari necklace, and a couple of gold Serpenti design cuffed bracelets along with a dainty evil eye bracelet, her wedding solitaire ring, another solitaire ring adorned on her pinky finger and a Topaz ring in the other hand.

On the hair and makeup front, Priyanka styled her hair in messy updo along with a centre-parted front portion which was styled in waves to frame her face. What's more, white roses were added as hair accessories that added a vintage regal glam touch to the look. Priyanka kept her makeup simple with natural bronzed glam including fluffy brows, a wash of shimmer on her eyelids, lots of mascara, a touch of peach blush on her cheeks, a bronzer-laden face, and a nude brown lip colour to tie the look together.

Priyanka Chopra never disappoints when it comes to delivering winning desi fashion moments.

