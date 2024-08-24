Priyanka Chopra Made Heads Turn In A Ruby Sequin Saree With A Layered Pearl Necklace

Priyanka Chopra turned desi girl in a ruby sequin saree for brother's wedding party

Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding functions are currently taking place with grandeur in Mumbai, which is why the Love Again actress made a homecoming entry recently at Mumbai airport. The affair saw Priyanka dazzle as she turned up in a ruby pink sequin saree for the occasion. Priyanka Chopra dished out her signature desi girl avatar for younger brother Siddharth's wedding dinner party. Priyanka was seen draped in a deep pink ruby hued chiffon saree with a sequin and beadwork embroidered border, palla and hemline. She teamed this look with a matching bralette-style sleeveless blouse that had thin straps and floral sequin embellished embroidery.

Also Read: Nick Jonas Finds Priyanka Chopra To Be A "World Class" Partner, One Of Many Power Couples

On the accessories front, Priyanka went with a statement layered pearl necklace with rubies intertwined in between the strings of white pearls, a cuffed diamond Bvlgari Serpenti bracelet, her wedding solitaire ring and another diamond ring adorned on her fingers. She also carried an unmissable black and silver Swarovski-encrusted Bvlgari handbag as arm candy for the occasion.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/dr.kirancoelho

As for her hair and makeup choices of the day, Priyanka Chopra wore her hair styled in a curled top knot with a centre-parted wavy fringe falling from her crown downward, beautifully framing her face. For her makeup for the night, Priyanka chose fluffy brows, shimmery eyeshadow on the lids, lots of mascara, a hint of deep berry toned blush on her cheeks and a statement ruby coloured matte lipstick that matched her desi girl look to perfection.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/dr.kirancoelho

The pictures posted on social media from the function shows Priyanka Chopra, her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra and her family and friends making appearances at the events. The mother-daughter duo of Madhu and Priyanka hosted the intimate wedding party for Siddharth and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra's Throwback Fashion Is Just As Cool As It Is Today