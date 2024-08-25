Priyanka Chopra Had All Eyes On Her Monochrome Burgundy Makeup And Elegant Updo With Her Ruby Saree

Priyanka Chopra rouged the town in her berries and cream glam moment

Priyanka Chopra has a way of delivering winning glam, look after look and she did just that this time around as well. The actress, who has been in the Bay for her younger brother Siddarth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities, dazzled with her "berries and cream" coded glam. The Citadel actress was seen wearing a stunning berry-hued custom Manish Malhotra chiffon saree along with Bulgari vintage jewellery for a wedding party hosted by her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra and herself for her brother. But what caught our eye was her glam game of the night.

Priyanka Chopra went for the most glowing bronzed makeup look for her brother's big day. The actress had beaming foundation, which her makeup artist Uday Shirali, teamed with the perfect strokes of bronzer and highlighter and a hint of berry tinted blush on the apples of her cheeks. This was further amplified with a berry pink shimmer eyeshadow on her lids, mascara coated wispy lashes, fluffy brows, and the perfect berrylicious lip colour that matched her ensemble.

Priyanka's tresses were styled by hairstylist Florian Hurel who gave her the perfectly glam sister of the groom look with a centre-parted crown that flowed into an old Hollywood style curled fringe framing her face. This was teamed with a high bun had curled locks in the rest of her hair that made her look very Y2K coded but in a regal manner.

All in all, Priyanka Chopra dished out a rather berrylicious dolled up moment for her little brother's wedding party.

